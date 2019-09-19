Recreate Margot Robbie's relaxed and vintage look

Stop the presses: we're here to remind you that retro style rules the season. The runways are partially responsible for the revival of several iconic garments and, of course, the rest of the credit very well belongs to celebrities. There is one particular trend that keeps convincing us over and over again that we're looking at something great, and it just so happens that it's also the caught the attention of Australian actress Margot Robbie.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has displayed several outfits in earthy tones, whites and creams - a nod to sixties beauty trends - during the promotional tour of Quentin Tarantino's ninth film that she co-stars with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Her look combines pieces by Dôen

A vintage tribute

In Margot's vintage equation, the Jane chiffon blouse ($138) and the Maritime jeans ($158.00) by Dôen stand out. This is an American brand that is characterized by its relaxed silhouettes. Her informal yet elegant choice works perfectly for everyday duties and it is really pragmatic. To emulate it, you need only consider the pieces that we propose below:

Sport a light long-sleeved blouse during mid-season

Mock neck shirt

The Victoria Mock-neck blouse by Apiece Apart (Revolve, $173) is made of one hundred percent cotton fabric. Its semi-transparent and light look is appropriate for the mid-season during where lighter fabric fares betters. If the temperature drops unexpectedly, the long sleeves will be excellent allies; when these are not enough, putting on a jacket or blazer will always be an option.

Bet on high-waisted pants to enhance your curves

White denim

These flawless white-dye jeans by Caroline (Shopbop, $189) will help you achieve an almost monochromatic look like the actress'. The best thing is that they include front patchwork pockets. They also feature a flattering high waist that embraces the curves along with a loose leg cut that goes just past the ankles.

Slingbacks are comfortable, flirty and elegant

Straw slingbacks

Pieces made of straw can remind one of an earlier era, and even though they re-emerge renewed every year in bags, accessories, and footwear, there's always a little something-something extra about them. Add the 'straws' to your closet with the Ornament slingbacks by Seychelles (Revolve, $109) which has artificial soles, elastic heel straps and three-inch heels.

Are you ready for fall-approved fashion?

