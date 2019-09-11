Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Fashion is what these A-list stars came for and a party is what they got! Rihanna turned Brooklyn’s Barclays Center into a fashion house on September 10, for the exclusive Savage x Fenty show. Inside, the arena was packed with fans and A-list stars, who not only got an inside look at her latest collection but were treated to a host of stellar performances.
Rihanna changed the game, asking guests to lock their cell phones and making those who weren’t so lucky to snag a ticket wait until the event airs on Amazong Prime on September 20. For now, here’s a look at what the celebs like Joan Smalls, Dascha Polanco and more wore to celebrate one of fashion week’s biggest events.
