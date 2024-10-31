Premios PRODU 2024: A full list of this year's winners

The eighth edition of the Premios PRODU 2024 is finally here! On October 30 and 31st, the winners of 138 categories will be shared with the world, recognizing the best in the audiovisual industry in Iberoamerica. Aside from the standard recognitions, the awards show will also be granting honorary awards to various people who have become references in the entertainment industry.

© Courtesy of Premios Produ The Premios Produ 2024 reward the best in Iberoamerican audivisuals

The recipients of this year are Sofía Vergara, Verónica Castro, Xuxa, Maite Perroni, Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Varoni, Pablo Motos, and Javier Hernández Bonnet.

Vergara was recognized as the Latin Star of the year. Castro was recognized with the A Life Dedicated to the Arts recognition. Xuxza, the Brazilian star, received the Icon Award, while Perroni took home the Crossmedia Award.

Corberó was recognized with the honorary award of Identity. The Fiction award was granted to the Argentinean actor Varoni. Lastly, the host and Spanish producer Motos won the Career in Entertainment recognition, while the Colombian journalist Hernández Bonnet was granted the Sports Honorary Award.

© Courtesy of Premios Produ Maite Perroni was one of the recipients of the Premios PRODU honorary awards

Some of the programs that won awards during the show's first segment include El señor de los cielos 9, Pedro el escamoso 2, más escamoso que nunca, El Encargado 2, Devuélveme la vida, Nada, Vecinos, La casa de los famosos México, El Mantequilla: Maestro de la estafa, Escape perfecto 2024 VIP, Operación Triunfo 2023, Survivor Expedición Robinson, La hija de Dios: Dalma Maradona, El antídoto y No negociable, and more.

Artists like Ana María Orozco, Carlos 'El Capi' Pérez, Bárbara de Regil, Miguel Varoni, Wanda Nara, Montserrat Oliver, Guillermo Francella, Daniela Álvarez, Carmen Maura, Guido Kaczka, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Maite Lanata, Alberto Guerra, and more are some of the artists that received recognitions due to their work as performers or directors.

You can check out the full list below:

Talent

Best Lead Actor - TV Show and Comedy Miniseries: Guillermo Francella for El encargado 2 (Disney+, Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Pampa Films, Gloriamundi Producciones)

Best Lead Actress - TV Show and Comedy Miniseries: Sandra Echeverría for Casados con hijos México (Sony Channel, Sony Pictures Television)

Best Lead Actress - Short telenovela: Paula Castaño for Devuélveme la vida (Caracol Televisión)

Best Lead Actor - Short telenovela: Jair Romero for Devuélveme la vida (Caracol Televisión)

Best Supporting Actress - TV Show and Dramatic Comedy Miniseries: Carmen Maura for Tierra de mujeres (AppleTV+, Apple)

Best Supporting Actor - TV Show and Dramatic Comedy Miniseries: Gabriel Goity for El encargado 2 (Disney+, Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Pampa Films, Gloriamundi Producciones)

Best Supporting Actress - TV Show and Comedy miniseries: Marimar Vega for Profe infiltrado (ViX, Campanario Entertainment)

Best Supporting Actor - TV Show and Action Miniseries: Ludovico Di Santo for Frágiles (Flow, StoryLab)

Best Supporting Actress - TV Show and Telenovela: Mariana Di Girolamo for Al sur del corazón (Mega, Netflix, Megamedia)

Best Supporting Actor - TV Show and Telenovela: Julián Arango for Rigo (Canal RCN, Estudios RCN)

Best Talk-Show Hostress: Galilea Montijo for Netas Divinas (Unicable, TelevisaUnivision)

Best Host for Original and Adapted Iberoamerican Reality TV Program: Carlos “El Capi” Pérez for Pasteleros contra el tiempo (Netflix, Fremantle México)

Best Host for a News Program: Daniel Matamala for Chilevisión Noticias (Chilevisión, Paramount Chile)

Best Hostess for a News Program: Sol Carreño for Cuarto Poder (América Televisión)

Best Hostress for Reality TV Show (shared): Daniela Álvarez for Escuela Imparables 3 (Canal E!, NBCUniversal Latam, Fremantle) and Wanda Nara for Masterchef (Telefe, Banijay)

Best Host for a Competition Show: Guido Kaczka for Los 8 escalones de los 3 millones (eltrece, Kuarzo Entertainment)

Best Hostess for a Variety Program: Montserrat Oliver for Montse & Joe (Unicable, TelevisaUnivision)

Best Host for a Variety Program: Santiago Rodríguez for La vuelta al mundo en 80 risas (Caracol Televisión)

Best Podcast Host - Society: José Rafael Guzmán for Todopoderosos (Youtube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Wondery)

Best Podcast Host - Entertainment and Variety: Facundo Müller for Plaza Tomada (Spotify, Parque Podcast)

Best Podcast Host - Crime, Supernatural and Terror: Uriel Reyes for Relatos de la noche (Spotify, Sonoro, Relatos de la Noche)

Best Podcast Host - Conversational: Fernanda Martín for Seis de Copas (Spotify, Sonoro)

Content

Best Romantic Comedy Series: Pedro el escamoso 2 (Caracol Televisión, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Caracol Televisión, The Walt Disney Company Latin America) Colombia and EE UU

Best Dramatic Comedy Series: Consuelo (ViX, The Mediapro Studio, ViX) México

Best Humor Program: El antídoto (Megamedia) Chile

Best Sitcom: Vecinos (TelevisaUnivision) México

Best Police Series: El Mantequilla. Maestro de la estafa (Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, BTF Media) México

Best Comedy Miniseries: Nada (Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Metrovisión) Argentina

Best Miniseries - Historical, Political and Social: Anderson Spider Silva (Pródigo Films, Paramount +) Brasil

Best Short Telenovela: Devuélveme la vida (Caracol Televisión) Colombia

Best Superseries: El señor de los cielos 9 (Tiger House, Sin Sentido Films) México

Best Action, Police, Thriller Movie on Streaming: No negociable (Tiger House, Sin Sentido Films) México

Best Comedy Movie on Streaming: Es por su bien (3Pas Studios, ViX, Visceral) México

Best Iberoamerican Reality TV Show: Operación triunfo 2023 (Gestmusic) España

Best Contest Show: Escape perfecto 2024 VIP (Sony Pictures Television) México

Best Iberoamerican Competive TV Show - Original: Desafío XX (Caracol Television) Colombia

Best Iberoamerican Competive TV Show - Adapted: Survivor expedición Robinson (TIS, Telefe) Argentina

Best Reality TV Show of Coexistence - Adapted: La casa de los famosos México (Endemol Shine Boomdog, TelevisaUnivision) México

Best Informative Program: Cuarto poder (América Televisión) Perú

Best News Program: Perspectivas (CNN en Español) EE UU

Best Program or Biographical Documentary Series: La hija de Dios: Dalma Maradona (Warner Bros. Discovery, Infinity Hill, Nativa) Argentina

Best Unscripted Serialized Crime Program: Narco Files: Tren de Aragua (CNN en Español) EE UU

Best Unscripted Serialized Travel Program - Breretour (Warner Bros. Discovery, Blackstar Content) Chile

Best Variety Program: Venga la alegría (TV Azteca) México

Best Talk-Show Program: Ojos de mujer 3 (We love entertainment, NBCUniversal Latam) EE UU

Best Interview Porgram: La vida por la camiseta (CNN en Español) EE UU

Best Opener Program - El encargado 2 (Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Pampa Films, Gloriamundi Producciones) Argentina

Best Song for a Series or Mini-series: Perderme (Zorro) (Secuoya Studios) España

Technical

Best Showrunner - Comedy and Dramatic Comedy: Ariel Winograd for Coppola, el representante (Disney+, Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Pampa Films, Gloriamundi Producciones)

Best Entertainment Producer - Contest: Alex Balassa and Marisol Mijares for Cero ruido (Canal 5, Fremantle México)

Best Entertainment Producer - Variety - Talk-Show: Raquel Rocha for Montse & Joe (Unicable, TelevisaUnivision)

Best Entertainment Producer - Humor: Marie Leguizamo for Last One Laughing in México 6 (Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Banijay México & US Hispanic)

Best Producer of an Unscripted Series: Eugenio Derbez, Ben Odell, Javier Williams, Aislinn Derbez, Pablo Calasso and Nick Lee for De viaje con los Derbez: Buscando a Santa (Prime Video, ViX, 3Pas Studios, Visceral, Amazon MGM Studios, ViX, Lionsgate)

Best Fiction Producer - Superseries and Telenovela: Michelle Alexander for Los otros Concha (América Televisión, Del Barrio Producciones)

Best Direction - Action, Procedural, Terror and Thriller Series and Miniseries: Juan José Campanella, Camilo Antolini, Inma Torrente and Martino Zaidelis for Los enviados 2 (Paramount +, Paramount, 100 Bares, Portocabo)

Best Entertainment Direction - Contest - Reality - Variety - Talk Show: Javier Williams and Nick Lee for De viaje con los Derbez: Buscando a Santa (Prime Video, ViX, 3Pas Studios, Visceral, Amazon MGM Studios, ViX, Lionsgate)

Best Direction - Dramatic Series and Miniseries: Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo for La Mesías (Movistar Plus+, Suma Content)

Best Period Recreation: Natalia Mendiburu, Julián Rugolo, Loli Giménez and Marcos Cáceres for Coppola, el representante (Disney+, Star Original Productions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Pampa Films, Gloriamundi Producciones)

Great Award