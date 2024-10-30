Premios PRODU 2024 announces its honorees: Sofía Vergara, Verónica Castro, Xuxa, and more

The 2024 Premios PRODU is honoring eight icons of the entertainment industry with special awards that highlight their remarkable careers and impact on Ibero-American culture. Each year, the awards recognize the most outstanding talents, shows, and productions in the audiovisual industry. Check out who is being honored below.

© River Callaway Sofia Vergara The one and only Sofia Vergara will receive the Latin Star of the Year award. With over 30 film credits and celebrated roles in TV hits like Modern Family and Desperate Housewives, Vergara’s career reached new heights in 2024 as she took on the lead role in Netflix’s Griselda.



© Medios y Media Verónica Castro Legendary Mexican actress Verónica Castro will receive the Lifetime Dedication to Art Award. The telenovela star made a celebrated return to television with The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores) on Netflix. Her career spans decades and covers not only TV but also film, theatre, and music—solidifying her status as a cultural touchstone.



© picture alliance Xuxa Brazilian TV legend Xuxa, the recipient of the Icon Award, revolutionized children’s entertainment in Latin America. With over 30 films and more than 40 albums, she’s broken multiple sales records and earned two Latin Grammys. Her legacy as a groundbreaking entertainer in Brazilian and international television remains unparalleled.



© GettyImages Maite Perroni Actress and singer Maite Perroni will receive the Crossmedia Award, acknowledging her success across platforms. Perroni starred in Netflix thrillers like Triada, Oscuro deseo, and ¿Quién mató a Sara?, and reunited with her band RBD for the global Soy Rebelde Tour in 2023.



© Aldara Zarraoa Úrsula Corberó The Identity Award goes to Úrsula Corberó, the breakout star from Netflix’s La casa de papel where she captivated audiences as Tokyo. Corberó continues to expand her career, recently starring in El jockey, an Argentine film directed by Luis Ortega.



© Alexander Tamargo Miguel Varoni Colombian actor Miguel Varoni, known for his iconic role as Pedro Coral Tavera, will be honored with the Fiction Award. Varoni reprised his role in Pedro el escamoso: más escamoso que nunca, a Disney+ and Caracol Televisión production, cementing his longstanding impact on Latin American television with a career spanning over 30 productions.



Pablo Motos Pablo Motos, the host of Spain’s longest-running entertainment show, El Hormiguero, will receive the Entertainment Award. Motos’ dedication to the industry is clear, as he continues to lead the popular program into its 19th season on Antena 3, bringing humor and creativity to millions of viewers.

