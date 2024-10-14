J Balvin to receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award

J Balvin knows that dreams can come true through hard work and determination. That's why the singer has been inspiring young people in Colombia through his Vibra en Alta Foundation, helping them discover their passions and providing the opportunities they need to pursue their dreams. His efforts haven't gone unnoticed in the entertainment world, and this year, he will be honored at the Billboard Latin Music Awards with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award.

© Aurelien Meunier PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 22: J Balvin performs onstage at AccorHotels Arena on May 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

"I'm very grateful and honored to be recognized with such a special award. It's important to me, both as the artist I am today and as the young dreamer I once was—and still am—to support and guide the next generation toward their own realities," Balvin said in an official statement. The artist, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, added, "I'm proud to help young people and the new wave of talent discover their passions through the Vibra en Alta Foundation and to help turn those same dreams into realities."

Balvin has also partnered with the Hogar Corporation to build a Comprehensive Service Center in Medellín. Among his other achievements are the construction of the "Tarima Arte Vivo," a stage for emerging artists in Comuna 13 to showcase their talents to the community, and the creation of "El Balcón de Los Artistas," a dance school in Manrique that serves 600 children passionate about dance.

The Billboard Spirit of Hope Award was created in honor of the late singer Selena Quintanilla. It is given to artists who take their artistic achievements beyond the stage and personal success by dedicating time and effort to civic, community, and humanitarian causes.

On a personal note, J Balvin enjoys his role as a father to his three-year-old son, Río, whom he shares with model Valentina Ferrer. The family recently shared a sweet moment in mid-September when they celebrated the Argentine model's 31st birthday with a picnic at Hudson River Park in New York City. Balvin posted adorable photos of the occasion.

In previous years, artists like Carlos Santana, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, Emmanuel, Gloria Estefan, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Karol G, Los Tigres del Norte, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Soraya, Olga Tañón, and Willy Chirino have all received the Spirit of Hope Award.

J Balvin to perform live at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

While J Balvin focuses on nurturing the next generation of artists, his music career continues to thrive, earning him international recognition for his catchy beats. A few days ago, he released his seventh studio album, Rayo, which features collaborations with stars like Bad Gyal, Chencho Corleone, Omar Courtz, Ryan Castro, Saiko, and Quevedo.

© © Instagram @valentinaferrer Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin y Río.

On Sunday, October 20th, J Balvin will perform live at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where, in addition to accepting his special award, he will also perform some of his latest singles.