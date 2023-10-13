©GETY
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and more

Have some fun

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

We are in the middle of trying and stressful times, but it’s okay to unwind and try to find some peace and joy. It’s Friday, which means we have our weekly round-up of TikToks shared by your favorite stars. From Camila Cabello dancing in a supermarket to Megan Thee Stallion’s amazing workouts, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello goes to Publix and twerks in the aisle along with other hilarious activities.


2. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner recreates one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.


3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shares her excitement after Queen Bey attends her Eras tour movie premiere.

@taylorswift

My soul = broken. In the best way possible. Honestly can’t even remember my own name 😇🙏🥹 📷: Mason Poole

♬ Halo - Beyoncé

4. Cardi B

Cardi B celebrates her birthday surrounded by roses in an amazing red dress.

@iamcardib

Throw it back like its Thursday I got cake im lit its my birthday…..Trophies 🏆

♬ original sound - Cardi B

5. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce celebrates another victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. People are now calling Swift his good luck charm.


6. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion shares another one of her intense workouts with an amazing voiceover.

@theestallion

This month im trying to build this bootyyy💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 🍑🍑🍑🍑

♬ Mr. Glock - Key Glock

7. Shakira

Shakira shares a memory from a session making “El Jefe” with Fuerza Regida and Edgar Barrera.

@shakira

El jefe session in Malibu 🤠🏝️

♬ El Jefe - Shakira & Fuerza Regida

8. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez dances with Derek Hough.

@jlo Wow … You can really dance @Derek Hough 🕺 Don’t miss his new show #TheSymphony and get your tickets now! Cannot wait to see it!!!! #throwback♬ Coincidance - Handsome Dancer

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger meets fans and signs autographs after the release of his book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.

@arnoldschnitzel I love meeting my fans! What a fun event at @Barnes & Noble ♬ Work - Gang Starr

10. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and her son Hayes make chocolate frio. According to her, it was delicious.

@jessicaalba Making #ChocolateFrio with my boo 🍫😋🧉🤍 Spoiler alert - it’s beyond delish (so ignore Hayes, he’s tripping 😂) We were inspired by @Alexa Soto’s #recipe - check it out below! 👇🏽 * 1 1/2 tablespoons cacao powder * 1 cinnamon stick (broken into pieces) * 1/2 cup filtered water * 1 cup non dairy milk of choice (I recommend oat milk) * Small pinch of salt * 1 - 2 teaspoons agave or pure maple syrup In a pot combine cacao powder, cinnamon, water and milk. Heat over medium-low and let it come to a simmer. Once simmering, turn off heat. Add salt and agave then mix and let cook for 10 minutes. Before pouring over ice, froth well! I use a traditional #Mexican tool called molinillo! #Enjoy♬ original sound - Yo Mama



