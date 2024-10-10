Are Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson starring in a romantic comedy together?

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have been longtime friends throughout their careers. The two Hollywood actors have found success in their journey to stardom. However, the pair have yet to work together on a project, and they are looking to change that.

The pair recently talked about their friendship and revealed what they used to do when their schedules were not as busy. “I definitely want to do a rom-com,” the 49-year-old actress revealed to Us Weekly at the premiere of 'Hold Your Breath.'

“Oh my, God. I want to do a rom-com. … I’d like to work with Pedro Pascal on a rom-com," she said to the publication, revealing that she would like to collaborate with her friend, who is currently preparing for the premiere of 'Gladiator' and the new season of 'The Last of Us.'

© Bruce Glikas Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal pose backstage at the hit play "Appropriate"

“Our life together [used to be] just hanging around, eating In N’ Out burgers — even though I don’t eat meat anymore,” the actress reminisced about their lives before gaining more fame. “There was a time in our lives when both of us were a lot less busy and we spent a lot of time in our cars eating french fries and milkshakes and … he was the king of dragging me to every scary movie possible.”

© Kevork Djansezian Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

“I would just go kicking and screaming because I was like, ‘When this is over, you’re going to go home and I’m going to go home and I’ll be by myself,’” she added. The two stars met in 1993 in New York City, and the actor talked about their lives in their early 20s during a conversation with Interview magazine.

© picture alliance Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal attend the 25th annual Producers Guild of America Awards

“I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me,” Pedro said. “We were 18-year-olds in New York City in 1993. [But] I remember all of us going to the Upper East Side. I insisted that we all go see the movie Fearless. There were eight of us sitting next to each other and, as I remember, we were all sobbing by the end of it.”