Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have a 'Batman' reunion
Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger© Dave Benett

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have a 'Batman' reunion

'Watch out, Batman'

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 11:05 AM EDT

Arnold Schwarzenegger is having an important reunion. Earlier this week, he shared a photo alongside Uma Thurman, his "Batman & Robin" co-star, sending a message to their rival, Batman. 

View post on Instagram
 

The photo shows Schwarzenegger and Thurman huddled close for a selfie. He's wearing a black t-shirt while she's wearing a cream-colored sweater and has her hair held up in a bun. "Freeze and Ivy, reunited," wrote Schwarzenegger in the caption. "Watch out, Batman."

Schwarzenegger and Thurman memorably played the roles of Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy in "Batman & Robin," the 1997 film directed by Joel Schumacher. While the film was a critical flop, it remains an important moment in pop culture, with many viewers remembering the colorful and fun world the film depicted, particularly Schwarzenegger and Thurman's performances. 

Followers shared their love for the post, adding many jokes in the comments section, including GIFs of George Clooney and Michael Keaton, who played different versions of Batman. 

"We are the dynamic duo! Watch… out," wrote Thurman in the comments.

 "I love this so much," wrote a fan. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney© MIKE NELSON
Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney

Schwarzenegger's special bond with Mr. Freeze

Despite the negative press that "Batman & Robin" received, Schwarzenegger remains a fan of the franchise. He's also a fan of his work as Mr. Freeze, devising a contract with Warner Bros studios to lease his character's costume and keep it in his home. 

"It went all the way up to the top of the studio. He had to sign a contract, and I think he pays $1 per year to borrow the costume," explained Peter McGregor Scott, one of the film's producers, who shared that the studio's regulations wouldn't allow actors to purchase their movie costumes.

"The lights in those costumes last 9,000 hours. He doesn’t have them on all day long, but he does turn them on quite frequently." 

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS