Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have a 'Batman' reunion

Arnold Schwarzenegger is having an important reunion. Earlier this week, he shared a photo alongside Uma Thurman, his "Batman & Robin" co-star, sending a message to their rival, Batman.

The photo shows Schwarzenegger and Thurman huddled close for a selfie. He's wearing a black t-shirt while she's wearing a cream-colored sweater and has her hair held up in a bun. "Freeze and Ivy, reunited," wrote Schwarzenegger in the caption. "Watch out, Batman."

Schwarzenegger and Thurman memorably played the roles of Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy in "Batman & Robin," the 1997 film directed by Joel Schumacher. While the film was a critical flop, it remains an important moment in pop culture, with many viewers remembering the colorful and fun world the film depicted, particularly Schwarzenegger and Thurman's performances.

Followers shared their love for the post, adding many jokes in the comments section, including GIFs of George Clooney and Michael Keaton, who played different versions of Batman.

"We are the dynamic duo! Watch… out," wrote Thurman in the comments.

"I love this so much," wrote a fan.

© MIKE NELSON Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney

Schwarzenegger's special bond with Mr. Freeze

Despite the negative press that "Batman & Robin" received, Schwarzenegger remains a fan of the franchise. He's also a fan of his work as Mr. Freeze, devising a contract with Warner Bros studios to lease his character's costume and keep it in his home.

"It went all the way up to the top of the studio. He had to sign a contract, and I think he pays $1 per year to borrow the costume," explained Peter McGregor Scott, one of the film's producers, who shared that the studio's regulations wouldn't allow actors to purchase their movie costumes.

"The lights in those costumes last 9,000 hours. He doesn’t have them on all day long, but he does turn them on quite frequently."