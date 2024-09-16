Becky G pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla in Los Angeles with a medley of her greatest hits

Becky G continues to show her admiration for Selena Quintanilla. The talented singer dazzled in Los Angeles with an incredible performance, wearing a sparkly ensemble and showing off her latest hairstyle transformation.

Becky G looked effortlessly cool, wearing a sparkly silver crop top and matching wide-leg trousers paired with white platforms. Apart from singing her hit songs and showing love for Karol G while singing their collaboration 'MAMIII,' she surprised the audience with a tribute to Selena Quintanilla, singing a medley of her greatest hits, including “Como La Flor,” “La Carcacha,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Baila Esta Cumbia.”

© Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Becky G showed love for Karol G while singing their collaboration 'MAMIII,'

It's no surprise that one of Becky's biggest influences is Selena, as she proved once again while celebrating Música Mexicana at the launch of Patrón Cristalino. "I’m so proud of my Mexican roots and being able to help shine a light on Música Mexicana," the singer said while taking the stage.

The fan-favorite artist wore a custom look by fashion designer Bryan Hearns, who has previously designed stunning ensembles for Cardi B, Karol G, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, and most recently for Thalia at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

© Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

This is not the first time Becky shows her admiration for Selena, as she previously performed her songs during her Coachella set in 2023, and recently while performing for her fans at Baja Beach Fest.

Becky G's latest show in Los Angeles comes after the announcement of her new album 'Encuentros,' which is set to be released on October 10, 2024. Fans are sharing their excitement online, following her lead single 'Mercedes' featuring Oscar Maydon, and her second single 'Como Diablos.'