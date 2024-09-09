Is Dua Lipa releasing a new song in Spanish with Charli XCX?

Dua Lipa seems to be getting ready to release a new project. The 'Future Nostalgia' singer got fans excited over the weekend after teasing a rumored song featuring Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. The feature also seems to come at a perfect time, as all eyes are still on Charli following the viral 'Brat' summer moment.

Charli has also been teasing a new project, with many believing that Dua will be part of an upcoming remix from Charli's popular album. However, fans shared their surprise as the song could be in Spanish for unknown reasons.

© Pedro Gomes LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 12: Dua Lipa performs on the NOS stage during day 2 of NOS Alive Festival

A new clip shared online caused commotion after fans pointed out that Dua could be part of Charlie's track 'Talk Talk,' which has an original outro in Spanish. “Charli, Troye, un besito para ti,” Dua said in the voicenote, translating to “Charli, Troye, a little kiss for you."

The original outro for 'Talk Talk' has Charli singing: “Talk to me in French / talk to me in Spanish / talk to me in your own made-up language." Troye and Charli are preparing to start their 21-city tour on September 14, and if rumors about the remix are true, Dua could be making a special appearance on one of the dates.

© Katja Ogrin Charli XCX joins Troye Sivan on stage during the Something to Give Each Other Tour

It's also no surprise that Dua is heard speaking Spanish, as she has previously shown her interest and admiration for the language and the culture, showing off her skills and even immersing in traditional dances. Most recently, she was spotted celebrating her birthday in Ibiza, dancing to Flamenco.

She has also been seen dancing to Salsa and Merengue and has talked in Spanish in a few interviews and on social media.