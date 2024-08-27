Dua Lipa dances to Flamenco in Spain while celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa had a fun birthday celebration with her loved ones. The fan-favorite singer turned 29 and documented her time in Ibiza, Spain, alongside her closest friends and family members. Dua was also there with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner.

The pair danced the night away and the singer decided to share some clips and photos from the fun night. Dua is known for always learning new dance moves, as she previously made headlines after being spotted dancing salsa and merengue.

This time she showed off her flamenco moves, to the rhythm of the Ibossim Flamenco Ibiza band. Dua took center stage and joined the band, with online users praising her for learning more about the culture and describing her as "Spanish at heart." This is not the first she enjoys the traditional dance, as her friends shared videos of her with the band in 2023 and 2022.

She also shared photos of her dinner celebration and posed with her birthday cake. Dua showed off her stunning ensemble for the night, which consisted of a sheer nude dress with a red train, paired with black heels and gold jewelry.

The singer loves to spend time in Spain, as she was previously seen with her boyfriend in Madrid and Barcelona. Apart from vacationing, she has also performed multiple times in the country, including in 2018 at the Los 40 Music Awards, where she sang with Pablo Alborán.

She was one of the most popular artists at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Sevilla, and most recently she was at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid where she performed for almost two hours. Dua also has a great friendship with Pedro Almodovar and Rosalia, and has visited before in Spain.

