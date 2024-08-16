Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gina Rodriguez talks about Justin Baldoni's friendship and her new show 'Lucky 13'
Justin also officiated her wedding to her husband Joe LoCicero in 2019. 

AUGUST 16, 2024 2:25 PM EDT

Gina Rodriguez is opening up about her friendships in the entertainment business. The actress, who gained popularity after starring in 'Jane the Virgin,' revealed that she is still very much in contact with her co-stars, as they are also some of her closest friends. 

Gina has achieved success in Hollywood with many projects lined up, including her latest game show 'Lucky 13,' and she wishes her friends would make a special appearance in the competition. 

“I would love Brett Dier. I would love Michael from Jane the Virgin to come on the show because he is probably my favorite human being,” Gina said to Us Weekly, describing him as “absolutely wonderful, bizarre, incredible, brilliant and fascinating.”

The actress went on to talk about her friendship with Justin Baldoni, who also officiated her wedding to her husband Joe LoCicero in 2019. “I would love Justin to come,” she said to the publication. “Justin would definitely come. Justin is super busy. But Justin is also one of my closest friends and we talk all the time. I could get him to come on the show.”

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero looked straight out of a Hollywood romance on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero

“I was first asked to join this project by Shaquille. I mean, who says no to Shaquille O’Neal? Not I! But I was like, ‘This is definitely very different for me.’ It was nothing I was actually ever really interested in before Shaquille O’Neal approached me,” she shared with Us. “But I had to figure out how it was going to make sense for me because I had never really hosted before.”

Gina Rodriguez attends a photo call for Netflix's "Players" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

“It was vastly different from making a TV show. You are in front of a live audience,” she said about the experience. “It’s like there are 200 strangers that don’t know the industry that are kind of getting a sneak peek into the skeletal process of making anything really artistic in front of the camera. It can be a little nerve-wracking.”

