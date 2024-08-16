Selena Gomez is ready for fall with this earth-toned nail colors [PHOTOS]

The actress is showing off her latest 'Dirty Martini' nails ahead of the season. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik took to social media to show Selena's new nail color and included more earthier tones for inspiration.
"Obsessing over Apple Cider Nails?! Here’s some inspo of my favorite mani colors for fall," he wrote, showing the chic ballerina tips painted in a warm natural tone.
Just last week Bachik showed Selena's "custom red" nails, which are also a perfect transition into fall, creating a warm shade of red that has a subtle orange hue.
The celebrity manicurist is also known to work with celebrities and A-List stars, such as Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailee Steinfeld. He also presented some other options for fall, including natural shades of green, deep blues, and glossy blacks.