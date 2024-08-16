Selena Gomez is ready for fall with this earth-toned nail colors [PHOTOS]

Selena Gomez is ready for fall weather. The Hollywood star, who is rumored to be engaged to her romantic partner Benny Blanco, is transitioning into autumn colors, not just with her fashion choices but also with a new nail trend.



© Getty Images The actress is showing off her latest 'Dirty Martini' nails ahead of the season. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik took to social media to show Selena's new nail color and included more earthier tones for inspiration.



© @tombachik "Obsessing over Apple Cider Nails?! Here’s some inspo of my favorite mani colors for fall," he wrote, showing the chic ballerina tips painted in a warm natural tone.



© @tombachik Just last week Bachik showed Selena's "custom red" nails, which are also a perfect transition into fall, creating a warm shade of red that has a subtle orange hue.

