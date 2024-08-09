Meet Morgan Spector, the heartthrob of HBO's 'The Gilded Age'

Morgan Spector has slowly become one of Hollywood's leading heartthrobs. The actor, known for his work in the HBO series "The Gilded Age", has been acting for decades, having appearances in a variety of shows including "Person of Interest," "Homeland," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Plot Against America," and more.

Here's what you should know about him:

He made his Met Gala debut this year

Spector made his Met Gala debut this year, walking the red carpet in a Willy Chavarria suit. His outfit was bold and fun, made up of black trousers, and a red jacket with some flowers stitched on it. In an interview with Vogue, Spector shared that he had a personal connection with the designer, with both growing up near Fresno, California “What you did see was people dressing with a very precise personal standard and attention to detail: an incredibly crisp crease in their trousers; a hemline set with staples to make sure there’s no break at all; shoes perfectly clean; haircut fresh and exact," said Spector.

He's married to Rebecca Hall

Spector is married to Rebecca Hall, a fellow actor and director. The two met in 2014 while working in the theater and married in 2016. They welcomed their first child in 2018 and have shared that they live a quiet life away from large cities, something that suits their lifestyles well.

"We live in the countryside away from everything, a very rural situation," said Hall to PEOPLE. "We're actually pretty quiet people."

"I think that as a result, when we go out... when we do get the opportunity to really go out and do it, we both enjoy that and we do it and we have fun with it."

When is 'The Gilded Age' returning?

Spector's most popular work is in the series "The Gilded Age," which is available on HBO. The show is set in the 1880s in New York City, following an impoverished woman who recently moves to the city and finds herself amid a social battle between new money and old money.