Baja Beach Fest lineup and set times: Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, Becky G, and more

Baja Beach Fest 2024 starts tomorrow in Rosarito, Mexico, and the hottest artists in reggaeton and Latin Music are ready to turn up the heat, make you sweat, and get sandy. Taking place over three days the festival kicks off Friday, and doors open each day at 2:30 pm and ends approximately at 1:30 am. Headlining the festival is Rauw Alejandro (Friday), Peso Pluma (Saturday), Fuerza Regida (Sunday), and a special performance on Sunday by Kali Uchis. RaiNao, Alvaro Diaz, JHAYCO, Bellakath, Tiago PZK, Elena Rose, and Snow The Product are just a few more names taking the stage. Check out the lineup below and set times, and be sure to follow HOLA! USA on social media for exclusive coverage.

© Baja Beach Fest

Lineup

© Courtesy Baja Beach Fest Lineup

Set Times (save these to your phone each day as your wallpaper)

Friday

© Courtesy Baja Beach Fest: Friday

Saturday

© Courtesy Baja Beach Fest: Saturday

Sunday

© Courtesy Baja Beach Fest: Sunday

Want a last minute adventute? A limited number of Passes are now available.