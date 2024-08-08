Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are all smiles in ocean adventure during Barbados vacation [PHOTOS]

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are having a fun time during their vacation in Barbados. The celebrity couple has been spotted going on different outings and adventures around the island. The two musicians seem very much in love on their tropical getaway, most recently riding an inflatable sofa in the ocean.

The singer has been making headlines after surprising fans by returning to the annual Crop Over Festival wearing an incredible ensemble. She was photographed enjoying the event and walking the Grand Kadooment parade in a dazzling look which included a headpiece and gold jewels.

© Grosby Group The two musicians were photographed preparing for the thrilling adventure in the ocean, wearing sporty ensembles. Rihanna was all smiles waiving at her fans and having a sweet moment with her husband.

© Grosby Group A$AP Rocky was seen embracing Rihanna, who has been enjoying some family time on the island with her kids RZA and Riot Rose. The singer goes back to Barbados every summer. "Barbados will always be home. One hundred percent. I’m still a citizen after all these years," she said to Interview magazine.

The two stars enjoyed a relaxing moment before the intense ride on the inflatable sofa. An insider revealed to People that she is "all about motherhood" during this chapter of her life. "She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips," the insider shared. "The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she's tired. She seems to just love life."

