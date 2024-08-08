Camilo and Evaluna share sweet video with details of Amaranto's birth

Camilo and Evaluna welcomed their second daughter earlier this week. The couple shared the news of her birth on social media, where they shared some photos and a video where they captured their excitement and their feelings within hours of her birth.

The couple welcomed their daughter Amaranto on August 1st, 2024. The short clip was shared on YouTube, and shows the couple during the birth process, capturing them before and after. The two welcomed Amaranto at home and seemed thrilled with her birth, dedicating some beautiful words in her honor.

"I caught you," said Camilo in a voice-over. "My hands were your first encounter with our world, that wasn't ready for your arrival. Your voice is that of a panther."

Evaluna also makes an appearance, sharing more details of the birth process. "You took around six days to arrive, with slow preparations, and a calm pain. Ultimately, the process was fast and truthful."

In the closing moments of the clip, the two learn their baby's sex and share their excitement with their family members. You can watch the video below.

Camilo's sweet celebration of Evaluna's birthday

It's been an intense August for the Echeverry-Montaner family. Aside from welcoming their newest and fourth family member, on August 7th, they also celebrated Evaluna's birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Camilo shared a video of Evaluna sunbathing before the birth of Amaranto, when she was still pregnant.

"How can I pay tribute to you more than I've already done? How can I give you something that surprises you? You've already given me the two presents that I value the most in my life," he wrote. I love you and I admire you walking barefoot over all kinds of grounds. I'm still learning from you. Almost 10 years together and I'm still a white belt. I found this video and I fell in love with you 700 times more. I love you. Oh, and happy birthday."