Beloved Argentinean comic strip character 'Mafalda' to be adapted by Netflix

Mafalda, the beloved Argentinean comic strip character, is scheduled to become a Netflix series. The comic book, created by Quino and published from 1964 to 1973, follows a smart six-year-old girl now linked to Argentina's youth and progressive ideals. The character has been proudly embraced by Spanish-speaking countries, having statues and monuments in different locations.

© MAGDA GIBELLI Mafalda is an icon in the Spanish-speaking world, having sculptures across countries

The series will be adapted by the Argentine filmmaker Juan Jose Campanella, known for his work "El secreto de sus ojos," which won him an Oscar in 2010. The series is a part of Netflix's Made in Argentina slate, which contains various exciting films and TV shows. The project will be directed, produced, and run by Campanella, with Metegol, the largest animation studio in Latin America, involved in its production.

“Mafalda and her friends not only made me laugh a lot, but from time to time, they sent me to the dictionary," said Campanella in a statement reported by Variety. "And each new word I learned came with the reward of a new laugh."

“It’s our obligation to preserve the humor, timing, irony and observations of Quino. We know that we won’t be able to elevate Mafalda because she cannot be higher. But we dream that those of us who have been devoted to her since the first hour can share her with our children, and even if there are things reserved only for adults, we can all laugh out loud as a family, and why not, go to the dictionary from time to time.”

© Juan Naharro Gimenez The series will be adapted by Juan Jose Campanella

More exciting projects to look forward to

Netflix's Made in Argentina slate was presented by the actor Dario Barassi, and is made up of plenty of exciting titles, among them "El Eternauta," which is a graphic novel adaptation led by Ricardo Darin, "Love is Blind Argentina," a regional adaptation of the super successful reality dating series, and "En el barro," a series that explores the lives of women in prison.

