How to watch Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are one of the biggest draws of the upcoming Paris Olympics. The Spanish tennis stars will be a part of the same team, participating in the Olympics doubles competition. They're likely in search of a gold medal and to take advantage of the unique opportunity to play together.

Here's all you should know about Nadal and Alcaraz's partnership in the 2024 Olympics:

Alcaraz's state before coming into the Olympics

© Soccrates Images Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

Alcaraz has had an incredible tennis year, winning the French Open and his second Wimbledon title. While his confidence may be high, his heavy tennis schedule likely has him fatigued. Still, Alcaraz has been training heavily for the tournament, with his coaches sharing videos of his development and how they're focusing on Alcaraz's conditioning.

Nadal's state before coming into the Olympics

Nadal has had a rough year for his tennis. He's been struggling with various injuries, leaving him unable to perform at some of the biggest tournaments. This week, he was eliminated in the fifth round at the Swedish Open after a good performance. He decided to skip out on Wimbledon to focus on his performance for the Olympics.

When will tennis matches begin at the Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to kick off on Friday, July 26. The draw for tennis matches will be held on Thursday, July 25, when the dates and times when Nadal and Alcaraz will participate will be revealed.

Regardless of Nadal and Alcaraz's position in the draw, first-round games for the Men's Singles and Doubles will occur on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

If they were to go through to the next round, the following Men's Singles matches take place on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30. For doubles, the matches will take place on Monday, with the third round taking place on Tuesday.

How to watch tennis at the Paris Olympics?

© Europa Press Entertainment Rafael Nadal

You can watch tennis at the Paris Olympics through various channels, including CNBC, USA Network, and E!. You can also watch the matches streaming on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.