Shakira shines bright during her spectacular performance at Copa América 2024

Shakira once again mesmerized football fans worldwide with a breathtaking performance during the Copa América final at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The 14-time Latin GRAMMY winner made history as she headlined the first-ever halftime musical show in the tournament's history, captivating audiences with her iconic hits and electrifying stage presence.

The global superstar's performance during the Copa América final was extraordinary. She took the stage for a 7.5-minute set and kicked off the festivities with her timeless anthem, "Hips Don't Lie." The Colombian sensation continued to dazzle the crowd with performances of "Te Felicito," "TQG," and "Puntería," accompanied by a dynamic team of 12 dancers who enhanced the spectacle with their choreography and enthusiasm.

© Nicolas Gerardin

Her presence at the Copa América extended beyond just the final match. Shakira's track "Puntería," a collaboration with Cardi B, served as the official song for TelevisaUnivision's tournament coverage, reinforcing her deep-rooted connection with football and its global fanbase.

Shakira solidified her status as a trailblazer in music and sports entertainment. Notably, she becomes the first Latin female artist to headline the halftime show in a major global soccer event, having previously graced the stages of three FIFA World Cup finals and the NFL Super Bowl.

Shakira is the definitive voice of sports



Shakira's journey through the world of soccer began with a memorable appearance at the 2006 World Cup final in Germany alongside Wyclef Jean, where "Hips Don't Lie" became a worldwide anthem for football enthusiasts. Her subsequent performances at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with "La La La" further cemented her reputation as a global ambassador for the sport.

Beyond soccer, Shakira's impact on the music industry is equally profound. Her latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," released earlier this year, soared to critical acclaim and became one of the most streamed records of 2024. The album's success underscores Shakira's ability to continually reinvent herself while maintaining a powerful connection with her audience.

© Nicolas Gerardin

In addition to her musical achievements, Shakira has amassed an impressive array of accolades throughout her career, including three GRAMMY Awards, twelve Latin GRAMMY Awards, and numerous World Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. She remains the most-viewed female Latin artist on YouTube, with over 27 billion views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist on Spotify.

Looking ahead, Shakira is set to embark on a highly anticipated world tour supporting "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," with stops across the United States beginning in November. The tour promises to celebrate her enduring legacy and the support of her devoted fanbase.