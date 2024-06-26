'Harry Potter' TV series to be written and directed by 'Succession' duo

"Harry Potter" is returning to our lives, this time, in the shape of a TV series. After months of pitches and tests, Francesca Gardiner was tapped as the series' showrunner and executive producer. She'll be joined by Mark Mylod, who'll serve as one of the series' main directors and executive producers. The duo have previously worked together on "Succession," marking an exciting team-up for television fans.

© Joe Maher Francesca Gardiner at this year's BAFTA Awards

Deadline was the first to break the news, revealing that the choice was made four months after Gardiner was selected as one of the finalists to take on the series. She beat out writers Tom Moran and Kathleen Jordan for the position.

Gardiner has a lot of TV experience, including in "Succession" where she served as a consulting producer of seasons three and four. She also served as a producer on "His Dark Materials" and "Killing Eve. Mylod is a seasoned TV director, serving as the lead director of "Succession." Before that, Mylod directed episodes of "Game of Thrones," "The Last of Us," "Shameless," and more.

© ANGELA WEISS A copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

More details about the new 'Harry Potter' series

The "Harry Potter" series has been described as a faithful adaptation of the books, with each season adapting one novel. This format will be able to include all of the details that had to be excluded from the films due to runtime constraints. It will be an HBO original and will feature a new cast of young actors to take on the parts for years. “The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters ‘Harry Potter’ fans have loved for over 25 years," reads an HBO statement.

The series is expected to premiere at some point in 2026.