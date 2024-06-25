Alfonso Cuaron and Cate Blanchett share first look at 'Disclaimer', their new thriller

Alfonso Cuaron and Cate Blanchett are teaming up for a new TV series. "Disclaimer," based on the novel of the same name written by Renée Knight, follows an acclaimed journalist who receives a mysterious package. Upon opening it, she realizes that the package contains a novel filled with her deepest secrets.

© Cindy Ord Cuaron will be directing all episodes of the TV series

The series' full logline reads as follows: “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).” Blanchett plays the character of Catherine Ravenscroft, which appears to be similar to some of her most famous and complex roles, including the films "Tar" and "Notes on a Scandal."

Cuaron is credited as the director and writer of all episodes. This marks his comeback to television following 2014's "Believe," which aired 12 episodes on NBC. He's teaming up with his frequent collaborator Emmanuel Lubezki, who's serving as the series' Director of Photography. Another interesting collaborator is Finneas, who'll be composing the series' score.

The first look of Cate Blanchett in 'Disclaimer'

Cuaron's impressive film career

The Mexican filmmaker is known for his ability to tackle all kinds of genres, from dramas to romances to fantasy. Recently, he discussed the making of the film "Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban," which he directed despite having no previous knowledge of the films and the books. He revealed that his close friend Guillermo del Toro ultimately pushed him to take the gig. “I speak often with Guillermo, and a couple of days after, I said, ‘You know, they offered me this Harry Potter film, but it’s really weird they offer me this,’” he said. Del Toro was shocked by his behavior. He said: “Wait, wait, wait, you said you haven’t read Harry Potter?‘ I said, ’I don’t think it’s for me.‘ In very florid lexicon, in Spanish, he said, ‘You are an arrogant a--hole.’”

"Disclaimer" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 11th, with two episodes made available to subscribers. It will release new episodes every Friday until November 15.