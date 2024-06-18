‘Beetlejuice 2’ BTS pics tease big Jenna Ortega moment that hasn’t been shared in the trailers

“Beetlejuice 2” is one of this year’s most awaited films. Starring franchise vets Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara and welcoming newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux, the project is an exciting one for many reasons. Despite the fact that various trailers have been released and that the overall plot has been teased, one scene in particular remains unexplained. The images were shared online, and featured a key moment in the film for Ortega’s character.

Jenna Ortega at a screening for “Wednesday,” where she worked with “Beetlejuice 2” director Tim Burton

The images were shared by People in July of last year, when “Beetlejuice 2” was in mid-production. They show Ortega in a white wedding dress, with the scenes being shot in England. Also onset was Ryder, sporting the goth look that she wears in the film’s trailer.

It’s unknown who Ortega is marrying in the film, but fans have speculated that she’ll likely have a scene that parallels the almost wedding that takes place in the first film. That scene is one of the film’s most popular moments and occurs between Lydia and Beetlejuice, with her wearing a stunning red wedding dress.

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos) https://t.co/ciQo6pmsFm — People (@people) July 6, 2023

More details about ‘Beetlejuice 2’

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will continue the story that began in 1988. The film follows Lydia, her mother, and her daughter, as they return to Winter River, the setting of the first film. Ortega plays Astrid, Lydia’s rebellious daughter, who invites Beetlejuice back into their lives after she accidentally opens the Afterlife portal.

The film is directed by Tim Burton, who directed the original and has worked with Ortega in the past. “I really enjoyed it,” said Burton to People when discussing his return to the movie’s universe. “I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”