Sundance Film Festival to launch its first edition in Mexico

Sundance is going to Mexico! The news were shared by the Sundance Institute, who announced a partnership with Cinepolis, one of the largest theater chains in Mexico and Latin America. Sundance Film Festival CDMX will launch this year, taking place between the 25th and the 28th of April in cinemas in Mexico City.

Freaky Tales premiered at Sundance this year

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with our partners at Cinépolis to launch Sundance Film Festival CDMX in Mexico City. Being able to engage with the local community through groundbreaking films and compelling conversations, while upholding the power of bridging artists and their works with audiences is a clear synergy between Sundance and Cinépolis,” said Sundance’s CEO Joana Vicente.

“We could not be more proud to forge this partnership with the Sundance Institute to create the Sundance Film Festival CDMX,” said Alejandro Ramirez, the CEO of Cinepolis. “Mexico City is such an important city in terms of movie-going and film lovers, however there are only a handful of festivals throughout the year.”

The partnership will bring some of the films and programs that premiered in this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which took place in Utah earlier this January, to Mexico. “Hopefully it will become the film festival that the Mexico City population is looking for,” continued Ramirez.

“Your Monster” also premiered in Sundance

More Sundance events in Mexico City

Aside from Sundance’s programming, the event will also host other experiences for movie lovers, including panels and industry events. Per Sundance, some of the filmmakers will be traveling to Mexico to discuss and present their films, providing locals with a unique experience that’s customary of Sundance.

Some of the films that premiered on this year’s Sundance include “Freaky Tales,” with Pedro Pascal, “Your Monster,” with Melissa Barrera, “Love Lies Bleeding,” with Kristen Stewart, and more.

