Julio Iglesias is sharing the fascinating story of his life in new series: ‘I have decided to tell the truth’

Julio Iglesias is ready to tell his story. Netflix revealed that they have reached an agreement with the legendary 80 year-old singer to bring his life to the screen. For the first time, the living legend will share professional and personal details about his life and his incredible musical career.

The autobiographical series, which is still in development, will narrate how Iglesias became the first non-Anglo-Saxon artist to enter the American and Asian markets, connecting fans worldwide, to become one of the top five best-selling artists in history. Throughout his over 55-year career, Iglesias has recorded and sung in 12 languages. It is estimated that he has performed in more than 5,000 concerts, for over 60 million people in five continents.

Although there are already several biographies about the Spanish singer, this project marks the first one to have his permission and guidance. Now, as he enters his 80s, Iglesias is ready to share the highs and lows of his extraordinary life with audiences worldwide.

“After so much speculation, books, and documentaries in which I have not participated, I have decided for the first time to tell the truth about my life to a universal company like Netflix. After much thought, a very exciting letter from Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s vice president of content, was enough to convince me that Netflix was the ideal company to carry out this project. I am grateful to so many people from so many countries who have supported me and driven my life,” Iglesias said in a press release.

Born in Spain, Iglesias began his journey as a promising soccer player before a serious automobile accident in 1963 left him unable to walk for two years. The accident smashed his lower spine and left his legs permanently weakened, requiring therapy for several years. While he was in hospital, a nurse gave him a guitar so that he could recover the dexterity of his hands.

In 1968, Iglesias won the Benidorm International Song Festival with “La vida sigue igual” and signed with Discos Columbia, releasing his debut album “Yo Canto.” He represented Spain in the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest and achieved hits like “Gwendolyne” and “Un Canto A Galicia.”

His rise to fame took off in the ‘70s, and in 1975, he found success in Italy with “Se mi lasci non vale.” Iglesias moved to Miami in 1979, and signed with CBS International where he released “De niña a mujer” in five languages, featuring his first English hit “Begin the Beguine.”

During this time, his personal life was under a microscope. On January 29, 1971, he married Isabel Preysler, a Filipina television host, and they had three children: María Isabel “Chábeli” Iglesias, Julio Jr., and Enrique. The family’s life was extensively covered in international media during the 1970s and his marriage ended in 1979. They obtained an annulment from the Catholic Church in 1980.

By the 1980s, Iglesias was a global sensation, breaking records and hundreds of awards, like the Guinness World Record trophy for the “Latin artist who has sold the most records in the world.”

