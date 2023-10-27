The inaugural Rolling Stone Awards celebrated Latin excellence

The iconic Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach hosted the inaugural edition of the Rolling Stone Awards in Spanish. This star-studded event brought together luminaries from the Hispanic entertainment industry to celebrate the achievements of Latin artists, setting the stage for a night filled with music, excitement, and recognition of some of the brightest talents in the business.

The Rolling Stone Awards in Spanish kicked off by acknowledging outstanding individuals who have left an indelible mark on the Latin music scene. The recognition winners included:

Pioneer: Tainy

Viva México: Carin León

Symbol of Pride: Villano Antillano

Legacy: Ivy Queen

ROLLING STONE Legend in Spanish: Natalia Lafourcade

Latin American Icon Tribute: “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” series

These awards paid homage to those who have paved the way for future generations and those who continue to redefine the boundaries of Latin music.

Music, TV & Film Category Triumphs

The heart of the Rolling Stone Awards is celebrating the artistic achievements of Latin musicians, filmmakers, and television creators. The list of winners in this category was truly impressive:

Music Producer of the Year: Tainy

Video of the Year: “Sudaka” (Dante + Trueno)

Artist of the Year: Natalia Lafourcade

Song of the Year: “Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 51”

Documentary of the Year: “Hip-Hop X Siempre”

Music Promise of the Year: Kevin Kaarl

Album of the Year: “De Todas Las Flores” (Natalia Lafourcade)

Fiction Film of the Year: “Competencia Oficial”

Audience’s Voice: Tiago PZK

Series of the Year: “El Amor Después del Amor”

Performance of the Year: Ricardo Darín

Director of the Year: Alejandro González Iñárritu

These awards highlighted the incredible creativity and talent that Latin artists have brought to the music, film, and television industries.

A Night of Mesmerizing Performances

The evening was not just about accolades but also about the power of music to unite people across borders and languages. A diverse array of talented musicians graced the stage at the Fillmore Theater, leaving the audience in awe.

The list of artists who made the venue come alive with their music included Silvana Estrada, Kevin Kaarl, Jay Wheeler, Reik, Ryan Castro, Villano Antillano, iLe, Ivy Queen, Carin León, Tiago PZK, Ximena Sariñana, Juan Pablo Vega, Humbe, Omar Montes, Lit Killah, Tainy, Pedro Capó, Ryan Castro, Natalia Lafourcade, and Elena Rose.