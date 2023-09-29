The Rolling Stones pay tribute to Major League Baseball in a new record

Good news for fans of baseball and The Rolling Stones: the iconic band and the Major League Baseball are partnering up for a the release of a limited edition vinyl for their next record, “Hackney Diamonds.”

©The Rolling Stones



Hackney Diamonds X MLB

The record, which will only be available on The Rolling Stones’ website, will have personalized art for each of the MLB clubs. This means that there will be over 30 different variations of art, featuring the Rolling Stones logo in cool baseball-themed styles. Aside from having the special box, the vinyl itself will be painted in a “baseball white” shade. Fans can order their vinyls in advance, but the products launch officially on October 20th and will be priced at $38 dollars.

While surprising, The Rolling Stones and the MLB have a long history together. In 1989, the Stones’ “Steel Wheels Tour” had stops in North America, playing in various MLB stadiums. In 1997, while on their “To Babylon Tour” the Stones performed at the Dodger Stadium, and in 2005, for their “Bigger Bang Tour”, a performance at Fenway Park in Boston.

This past September 6th, the Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood performed in Hackney Empire, in London. The presentation included the release of their new music video, titled “Angry,” and starring Syndney Sweeney, the actress from HBO’s “Euphoria.”

©GettyImages



The Stones in London.

“Hackney Diamonds” was produced by Andrew Watt and is made up of 12 new songs. The record was recorded in various locations all over the world. The band has a lenghty career, winning awards and having fans in all parts of the world. In 2016, the Stones won a Grammy for their record “Blue & Lonesome,” the band’s first Grammy award in 23 years.

