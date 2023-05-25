Shakira reveals her new favorite album©Hola
#MUSIC

Shakira reveals her new favorite album

GALE is a Puerto-Rican powerhouse singer, songwriter and musician.

By HOLA! USA -Miami

Shakira is always engaging with her fans. This time, the singer revealed the album she is currently listening to. And not only that, the Colombian superstar sent a shout-out to the artist on her Instagram, “ Loving your new album Gale.”

Shakira reveals her new favorite album©Shakira
Related:

Shakira promises to renovate a school in terrible conditions

Shakira shows off surfing skills in Miami

Bizarrap is one of Time Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders

WHO IS GALE?

GALE is a Puerto-Rican powerhouse singer, songwriter and musician. In 2022, HOLA! named Gale one of the top artist to watch.

The relationship between GALE and Shakira is not a new one.﻿ Her compositional works, that include strong female anthems, has led to co-writing songs with renowned talent including: Christina Aguilera,Anitta, Shakira, and Cardi B.

GALE DELIVERS DEBUT ALBUM “Lo Que No Te Dije”©Hola

She is a musical gem and, without a doubt, an international pop artist that is here to stay. GALE releases her debut album “Lo Que No Te Dije” (“What I Didn’t Tell You”) and it’s a combination of pop and eurodance with punk and grunge influences and an urban-flow— a sound she describes as “Bad Bunny meets Dua Lipa meets Avril Lavigne.”

Thank you Sahkira for the recommendation! Enjoy GALE’s new album!!




Related Video:

Harrison Ford's emotional moment at Cannes Film Festival

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more