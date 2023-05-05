Chesca teams up with award-winning producer Edgar Barrera for “Que Te Vaya Bien”

Fresh off her live performance at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards, Chesca continues to show her star power with her latest single “Que Te Vaya Bien.” The Puerto Rican singer teamed up with Grammy award-winning producer Edgar Barrera, and Miami-based singer/songwriter Elena Rose, for the dance-floor-ready track. It comes with an exciting music video shot in Las Vegas.
“I am overjoyed that our new record is finally available today! Collaborating with Edgar Barrera and Elena Rose was a dream come true. Our intention with this record is to empower everyone who listens to it. So let’s go and conquer the day together!” - Chesca -
Barrera is one the most succesful producers in the industry and is the man behind some of your favorite tracks in Spanish and English. He has won 20 Latin Grammys and has written for artists like Bad Bunny, Camilo, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony, and more.
The song finds Chesca amid heartbreak, but ready to move on. “Quiero que te vaya bien pero no cabrón” she sings. With disco-pop and Latin inspiration, “Que Te Vaya Bien” will have you ready to dance the pain away.
Who is Chesca?
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Chesca has been making her mark in Latin music. She grew up in a very musically driven family and has been performing in front of audiences since she was 11. Her father made her the lead singer of his cover band “Flashback.”
Chesca released her first Spanish single “Azucar” in 2018, which earned over four million views on YouTube. In 2020, Chesca was signed by Saban Music Group (SMG), and that same year she dropped “Hijo de Uff,” with SEBAS, reaching over 2.9 million views on Youtube.
The artist is also a survivor. After a near-death boating accident, she needed 14 reconstructive surgeries. She continued to perform throughout her recovery and faced bullying at school.
Now, Chesca has been making her mark as a solo artist, with huge collaborations under her belt, including, “Cara de Buena‘’ with Arcangel (+10 million views) and “Te Quiero Baby (I Love You, Baby)” with Pitbull and Frankie Valli (+19 million views), which is now an RIAA Certified Gold Single. She has also collaborated with Jon Z, Grupo Firme, Offset De La Ghetto, Nesi, Blessd, and Don Omar.