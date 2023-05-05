Chesca teams up with award-winning producer Edgar Barrera for “Que Te Vaya Bien”



The song finds Chesca amid heartbreak, but ready to move on. “Quiero que te vaya bien pero no cabrón” she sings. With disco-pop and Latin inspiration, “Que Te Vaya Bien” will have you ready to dance the pain away.

Who is Chesca?

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Chesca has been making her mark in Latin music. She grew up in a very musically driven family and has been performing in front of audiences since she was 11. Her father made her the lead singer of his cover band “Flashback.”

Chesca released her first Spanish single “Azucar” in 2018, which earned over four million views on YouTube. In 2020, Chesca was signed by Saban Music Group (SMG), and that same year she dropped “Hijo de Uff,” with SEBAS, reaching over 2.9 million views on Youtube.