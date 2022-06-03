CHESCA teams up with Nio Garcia on ‘TU2RU’

Chesca comes back this summer with a brand new world-class collaboration alongside one of the most exciting and multifaceted Puerto Rican artists, Nio Garcia. This new version of “TuTuRu” is ready to take over any dance floor with globe conquering potential. The original version has more than 3M views on Youtube, and ‘Tu2ru’ is now available as a 2-track single with versions in Pop/Nu-Disco and Reggaeton.

Photo: Saban Music Group

The music video, set in a nightclub, invites you to dance along and forget about the complications of toxic relationships. One of Chesca’s best assets is her confidence and sense of empowerment.

She radiates femininity, commitment, and power in an industry ruled by masculine energy. She is one of the most exciting new female Latin artists, and “Tu2Ru” is an excellent example of what Chesca offers to the global Latin scene. Without a doubt, it is a great song for those empowering moments.