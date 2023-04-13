Mia Goth is cast in Marvel’s vampire movie ‘Blade’

Mia Goth has joined “Blade,” the awaited vampire-horror movie that’s a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was announced in 2019, with Mahershala Ali attached to star, and is scheduled to premiere in late 2024.

©GettyImages



Mahershala Ali

Goth’s casting was confirmed by Deadline, although there’s no word of what character she’ll be playing. The 29 year old British actress has been involved in the industry for years, but her career blew up last year, after the release of “X” and “Pearl,” two horror films set within the same universe.

“Blade” follows a half-human and half-vampire hero that fights evil vampires. The film is being directed by Yann Demange, who’s previously worked on the HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” and has a script written by Michael Starburry, which is reportedly “darker than most MCU movies,” according to Variety.

“Blade” is scheduled to start production in Atlanta at some point soon.

©GettyImages



Mia Goth at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Goth is currently shooting “MaXXXine,” the last installment of the horror trilogy she’s been working on with director and screenwriter Ti West. “Pearl has fundamentally changed me as a performer,” Goth said in an interview with Variety. “It’s given me a whole new sense of self and a whole new level of confidence in terms of what I think I am able to do.”

This year, Goth also starred in “Infinity Pool,” a thriller and horror movie directed by Brandon Cronenberg. Her addition to “Blade” suggests Marvel is seriously dipping its toe in horror, opening the door for projects that look different than the ones they’ve been pumping out over the past decade.