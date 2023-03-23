Eva Longoria to direct ‘Call My Agent!’ Spanish remake

Eva Longoria has lined up her next job. The actress, producer, and director is now in charge of the Spanish-speaking adaptation of the succesful French series “Call My Agent!” The show is a satire about celebrity agents, and has been greatly succesful all over the world, having remakes set in Italy, Canada, and the U.K.

Deadline was the first to break the news, revealing that Longoria would be producing the series through her company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. She will also be directing the show’s first two episodes. “Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered,” said Longoria in a statement.

“I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market.”

Pepe Baston, CEO of Elefantec Global and Longoria’s husband, also shared a statement. “Made with Latin flavor for a global audience, we are sure this iteration will find success and viewers worldwide.”

The original “Call My Agent!” was a French production that ran for four seasons. It was a big hit and was acquired by Netflix, becoming one of its most successful international titles.

“Call My Agent!” is a new addition into Longoria’s stacked directing roster. It follows the success of “Flamin’ Hot,” Longoria’s feature debut, which premiered this month in the festival SXSW and won the Audience Award. Soon, she’ll star in the series “Land of Women,” and more.