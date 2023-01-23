Kali Uchis announces new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’: Find here her tour dates

“And since I was little, I always thought it was such a beautiful thing because we hear so many songs about that, the bitterness or the anger or the feeling of wanting revenge or the feeling of wishing things had worked out and not having a resentful attachment to those feelings. And so I always felt like I would love to hear more music that is more about that message of releasing people with love. So that was really what I was trying to put out.”

The star also said how excited she is to perform at Coachella. “I was really excited for it to get announced, especially I was super excited to find out that I was coming right before Björk and Frank because they’re some of my favorite artists. It was definitely humbling to see that and to know that’s going to happen,” she says. “So I’m definitely trying to make sure now I’m more than ever be super cognitive of, I want my show to be the best it can be. I want to take it to the next level.”