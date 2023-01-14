EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe judge Emily Austin reveals what the 2023 committee is considering to crown the queen

The eyes of the world are on the 71st edition of Miss Universe, set to take place tonight, January 14th, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States.

Dubbed “The Greatest Celebration of Women,” over eighty women will compete in the international beauty pageant to secure the multimillion-dollar crown designed by Mouawad Jewelry.

©Mouawad GALLERY



2022- 2023 Miss Universe crown

Named “Mouawad Force for Good Crown,” the second-generation piece holds 110 carats of blue sapphires, 48 carats of white diamonds, and a 45.14-carat royal blue sapphire at its center. It is valued at approximately $5.75 million.

Two weeks before the show’s night, the beauty pageants have been competing in preliminary competitions, including the national costume and the swimsuit contest, where they tapped into their creativity to design a blank Liva Fluid Fashion cape in collaboration with a local artist.

Each piece had to include a drawing or quote representing the cause they proudly serve. Each beauty queen showed their talent, charisma, and compassion while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe.

©Getty Images GALLERY



Miss Universe swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe organization selected an all-female committee for the pageant. A group of women outstanding in various industries, including sports, beauty, and music. HOLA! USA had the exclusive opportunity to speak with sports journalist Emily Austin about what the 2023 committee is considering to crown the new Miss Universe.

Find below what the reporter, social media influencer, and activist says.