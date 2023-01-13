Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
They have been training for this moment for months, and now the beauty pageants were able to showcase their toned bodies during the preliminary swimsuit competition of the 2023 Miss Universe on Wednesday, January 11, in New Orleans.
Eighty-four contestants walked the stage rocking Jacqueline Aguilera swimsuits paired with personalized capes and Jojo Bragais shoes.
Upon their arrival to New Orleans, each candidate received a blank Liva Fluid Fashion cape, which they had to design in collaboration with a local artist. Each piece had to include a drawing or quote representing the cause they proudly serve.
Each beauty queen showed their creativity, charisma, and compassion while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe.
Find below a gallery including the Latinas slaying at the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe
