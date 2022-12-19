Jessie Reyez surprised her fans by releasing the video of her song “Forever,” featuring 6lack. The track, part of her latest album Yessie, is about meeting someone and clicking immediately. “You ever meet someone and just know they’re going to be in your life forever? What happened?” Reyez wrote alongside the video on social media.

The Colombian Canadian multi-Platinum, multiple award-winning, multi-hyphenate recording artist, songwriter, and electric live performer, recently released “Adios Amor,” which is the only Spanish-language record from her sophomore album released in September.

“‘Adios Amor’ was one of those songs that ended up having 22 versions. It was one of those songs that where I took the production apart multiple times to find the perfect instrumentation. Jean Rodriguez, Andres Levin, and I initially wrote the song in a small hotel room, and I knew from the moment we finished it that it was special; it just hadn’t found its final place yet. Then one of my favorite producers, Tim Suby, was able to take it to its fullest potential, and that’s how ‘Adios Amor’ was born,” explains Reyez.

In September, Reyez delivered a stunning debut Tiny Desk performance for NPR’s “El Tiny” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Reyez has also been performing in a 28-city 2022 North American Tour, followed by her 2023 European tour set to begin January 16th in Oslo, Norway, which includes 11 cities across Europe.