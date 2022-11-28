Shakira invites her fans to join the ‘Monotonía’ dance challenge

Shakira has launched a new challenge to continue celebrating the success of “Monotonía.” The Colombian singer took to social media to invite her fans to dance to the rhythm of her bachata with Ozuna.

“Bachateros! The challenge is to get out of the box and arrive on time. If not, ask my colleague Truji,“ Shakira wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her dancing with Juli Trujillo, better known as Truji Bachata. In the video, the Barranquillera appears wearing loose-fitting pants paired with a cut-out, long-sleeved top.

The singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner released “Monotonía” with multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and global superstar Ozuna. The bachata’s official music video was co-directed by the mom of two alongside longtime collaborator Jaume de la Iguana.

Filmed in Manresa, Spain, the video shoot caused a frenzy during filming, with fans following the entire filming crew. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and across MTV Latin America, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Shakira began teasing the single on social media to an outpouring of fanfare and excitement. “Monotonía” is the highly anticipated second single from Shakira’s forthcoming project and follows the massive success of her last single, “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro, which topped the Billboard Latin Airplay chart earlier this year.