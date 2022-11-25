Shakira celebrated Thanksgiving by posting a sweet message for all her fans

Shakira’s life has changed a lot in the last year. She ended her relationshiop with Gerard Piqué, after twelve years together and two children in common, Milan and Sasha. Her father has been ill and hospitalized while she battled the custody of her kids.

The famous pop singer has definitely endured some hardships during 2022. In the past weeks, her and Piqué have been in court coming to an agreement regarding the custody of their children. Finally, Shakira will soon officially relocate to Miami with both her kids, and start a fresh new year.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira and her two boys will relocate to Miami

This Thursday, as many Americans celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by their turkey feast and family, Shakira was seen in Barcelona at Quirón-Teknon Hospital, accompanying her father for some tests. However, despite her day at the hospital, the star took to social media to share how grateful she is for all the support she has received this year.

In the video she said, ““Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I just want to thank you for all the support and love you have given me throughout this year, it means the world to me, and I feel very, very lucky to have you.”

Almost half a million likes and more than 7 thousand comments, including one from Lili Estefan who commented below ❤️❤️❤️❤️💪💪💪💪😊.