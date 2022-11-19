New Music Friday: The Hottest Releases From Reyna Tropical, Karol G, Pharrell Williams, and more

It’s Friday, and we had an epic week covering the Latin GRAMMYS with interviews, showcases, and more. To get your weekend started with good vibes, we have a quick round-up of new music from a variety of genres with both up-and-coming and chart-breaking artists. So get your playlist ready and get ready to jam out this weekend.

1. Karol G

La Bichota releases “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums. The song comes with an exciting music video shot in Egypt. “Beyond being one of my top five places that I dreamt of visiting, I had a very ambitious vision of this country. I wanted to close the streets, the Sphinx, and the pyramids in order to shoot a video that had always been in my mind. Now that we managed to do it, I’ll forever remember this moment as one of the best experiences of my life!” Karol G wrote in an Instagram caption.



2. Reyna Tropical

Mexican duo Reyna Tropical releases the eclectic “Lo Siento.” Comprised of Fabi Reyna and Nectali Diaz AKA Sumohair, it is the first single the band has released since his passing in August. The song is a confirmation that the producer’s legacy in music, activism, and community will always exist and can only continue to grow- even if he is no longer here physically. With the tag line “Queer Love & Afro-Mexico” Reyna said in a press release, “Reyna Tropical has always been a vehicle to explore our connection to the people, land, and ancestors. Everything changed for us when we became aware of our intuitive technologies and the abundance of knowledge that lives internally.” “The juxtaposition of this awareness while existing within the Latine diaspora is what inspired us to write “Lo Siento.” This song is offered as a light for all of us who are in between to let our minds rest, listen to our intuition, and move with the full feeling of being both de aqui y de aya. When you lead with your body rather than your mind how does trust shift within yourself, community, land, and ancestors?” It’s release comes ahead of a specially curated night at Teragram Ballroom in LA on December 15.





3. Rebecca Black

Anyone following viral moments in 2011 knows the magic that is Rebecca Black. As we all grow up it’s exciting to see the young singer release new music like “Crumbs.” “As I enter this new moment, I wanted to explore the vulnerability I’ve felt in finding balance with submission, dominance, and sexuality. I’ve had to dive into my own body to feel the deeply powerful but also dangerous feelings of relinquishing control,” she said in a press release.



4. Honey Dijon: It’s Quiet Now (feat. Dope Earth Alien)

Honey Dijon releases her sophomore album “Black Girl Magic,” which includes “It’s Quiet Now.” Featuring spoken word, a captivating sound, and powerful lyrics, it is a force to be listened to. “This album is dedicated to love,” she said in a press release. “Love of music, community, but most of all the love of self. Being true to who you are in spite of everything else and having the courage to love fearlessly.”

5. DAAZ: “Que Se Acabe el Mundo Por Favor”

In an unapologetic track, DAAZ lets it all out. “Que Se Acabe El Mundo Por Favor” is an honest expression from the singer-songwriter where he pens his feelings of wanting the world to end. “Bringing forth a wave of new sounds, Mexican newcomer, DAAZ, is on a mission to popularize Latin hip hop,” said a press release.