Karol G makes history! The singer’s $trip Love Tour is the highest-grossing by a female Latin act

Karol G is smashing records and creating new ones in the United States! The Colombian artist is the first female to raise $2.998 million in sales from one show. After performing twice at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during her “$trip Love Tour,” Karol produced more money than any other Latina before.

According to box-office figures reported to Pollstar, her 30 shows at U.S. arenas scored $66.7 million after selling a total of 378,086 at 28 venues.

Karol G performs on stage during her “$trip Love” Tour at Rogers Arena on October 29, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Karol G surpassed Jennifer Lopez, who took $49.6 million in 28 U.S. concerts in 2019. In addition to the $28.7 million Shakira made in her 2006 “Oral Fixation” tour and the 2018 “El Dorado” tour, which earned $23.9 million.

During one of her last shows, Karol G surprised her fans with Becky G. The stars reunited to sing their hit anthem, “Mamiii.” The pair lit the stage of the Crypto Arena to perform live for the second time after Coachella.

“When one is winning, we are all winning. Proud of you, sister. Thank you for the invitation,” Becky G wrote on social media.

Karol G and Becky G perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

In September, the “Bichota” singer, who is also promoting her album, KG0516, touched down at the FTX Arena in Miami, FL, to share with fans a memorable night filled with music and good entertainment.

However, the fun was slightly interrupted when Karol took a tumble while the crowd gasped. Although the Colombian superstar didn’t get injured, she stepped on an unsecured part of the stage and promptly recovered.

“I don’t know what is going on with Miami,” she said after the scary moment. “But I’m going to tell you something. Every time Karol G comes to Miami, she will fall but, we will enjoy regardless.”