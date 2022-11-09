Danny Trejo and Eduardo Franco team up for Christmas movie

Danny Trejo and Eduardo Franco are partnering up for a new Hulu Christmas film.

The film is called “It’s a Wonderful Binge” and is a riff on “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Christmas classic from 1946.

©Courtesy of Hulu



A still of the film shows Trejo and Franco together

“It’s a Wonderful Binge” is a sequel to “The Binge,” which premiered in 2020, and stars the a cast made up of Skyler Grisondo, Dexter Darden and Franco himself. The original is a black comedy inspired on films like “The Purge,” where there’s one day a year where people are allowed to indulge in drugs and alcohol. “The Binge” follows three best friends who have just turned 18 and are excited to enjoy their first legal binge.

“Like the original film, the sequel is set in a near future where all drinking and drugs are banned except for on one glorious day known as The Binge. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas,” read’s the sequel’s official logline. Some of the photos released included different moments from the film, with one showing Trejo and Franco sharing the screen.

The sequel is set a few years after the original, with the protagonists being older and having enjoyed various binges in the past. After the binge is scheduled for Christmas Eve, tehy must juggle adult responsiblities with holiday celebrations and with trying to enjoy their one day to indulge and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a Wonderful Binge” premieres on Hulu this December 9th.