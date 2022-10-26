Pablo Castelblanco, the Colombian rising star from ABC’s Alaska Daily

How do you feel about being cast in a top network show like “Alaska Daily” and working alongside a two-time Academy Award winning actress Hilary Swank?

It’s a blessing, of course. I’m very grateful and very happy about being able to be on the show and just learn. It’s funny to say that you’re at a job and that you’re learning, but I am learning so much. Every day I wake up and I’m just like, Oh wow, this is like a dream. This is like, as an actor, what you’re always trying to do and to be able to do it...Sometimes I just have to ground myself and be like, Wow, I am doing it. And that feels great. I’m so, so blessed and feel very happy, very ecstatic, and very proud of myself as well. As you know, I’m Latinx, Latine, but I’m also an immigrant in the U.S. So, also to know all the hurdles that not only myself, but all my friends that I grew up with in the business, and just know that it’s possible to get to that level.

Being on the show, working with Hillary is amazing. She’s such a kind performer. And with me particularly, she’s very generous with her knowledge as well. She has this experience of many, many years and of course not only the awards, but the way she understands the frame and everything like that. I’ve always been in awe of that, and sometimes I just ask questions, so she gives me information and it’s so great to learn from her. And my family, they were so excited. They’re in Colombia, so it’s a lot of explaining to them about the process. It’s like, Oh, I got a pilot. And they’re like, what is that? Are you a flight pilot? no, I’m not. (laughs) So you just got to explain the whole process in business. Yeah.