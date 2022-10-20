Ozuna tops the charts with one of the most-played songs on the radio in the United States

Ozuna continues making it big in the entertainment industry. The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and global Latin music idol lead Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts with “Somos Iguales” for the week of October 22, 2022. The single, a collaboration with Dominican rapper Tokischa, is off his latest album OzuTochi.

In “Somos Iguales,” the artist revives a reggae dancehall classic by incorporating parts of the original track “Rich Girl” (1993) by British duo LouchieLou and Michie One. The track was released last August, accompanied by a music video filmed in Madrid, Spain.

“Somos Iguales” is Ozuna’s 29th song that has reached No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart and 28th jam at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Airplay chart.

OzuTochi, the fifth production that the Latin music superstar has released as a solo artist (in addition to Los Dioses in collaboration with Anuel AA), features 18 tracks, some of these with outstanding collaborations with other renowned artists of the urban genre, as well as recognized pop and ballad exponents, among these: Feid on “Hey Mor”; Pedro Capó on “Mar Chiquita,” Chencho Corleone, J Balvin, Randy and Arcángel on “El Cel,” Tini on “Un Reel,” and Omega on “Un Lío.”

©GettyImages



Ozuna performs at Ippodromo Snai San Siro as part of the Milano Summer Festival on July 01, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

In addition to music, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter is investing in a basketball team. Ozuna is the new owner of Los Brujos de Guayama. According to the information handed to HOLA! USA, the Governing Board also approved the request to transfer the franchise to the municipality of Manatí, to be renamed Los Osos de Manatí (Manatee Bears).

“Being in charge of a Puerto Rico National Superior Basketball franchise has been one of my greatest dreams, for which we have been working for some time,” Ozuna said. “I feel a lot of passion for this sport, and being able to be part of this family fills me with great pride. Thanks to the BSN for opening the doors for me and to everyone who has made this possible. See you next season at the new house of Los Osos in Manatí.”

Los Osos de Manatí will be in action in the upcoming 2023 season and will play at home at the Juan Aubín Cruz Coliseum located in Manatí, a city and municipality of Puerto Rico on the northern coast.