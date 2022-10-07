New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kali Uchis, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and more

It’s Friday and we are here to get the first weekend of October with a round-up of fresh new music from a variety of genres.
1. Kali Uchis - La Unica
Kali Uchis releases “La Unica” and reminds the world there is no one like her. The Spanglish song comes with a music video in collaboration with Sprite Limelight music film. Follow the singer as she travels through Columbia and reflects on her experience as an artist trying to honor a multicultural background.
2. Yahritza Y Su Esencia & Ivan Cornejo - Inseparables
The adorable group of siblings Yahritza Y Su Esencia collaborates with Ivan Cornejo for “Inseparables.” The song has their classic corrido sound that will have you drifting off hitting about a love
3. Ozuna - Mañana.
Ozuna released his fifth studio album, Ozutochi, Friday featuring Mañana. The catchy song with a classic modern reggaeton beat comes with beautiful visuals filmed in Puerto Rico. The song is a love story about a girl who wants to perrear into the night.
4. Hiba Tawaji x Luis Fonsi - Que Sera Sera
Lebanese trilingual singer and actor, Hiba Tawaji partners with Global Latin superstar Luis Fonsi for “Que Sera Sera.” The Arabic-Spanish single was co-written by Hiba Tawaji and the lyrics in Spanish were written by Fonsi. The single comes with a great music video and is an international anthem about finding strength through when things get hard in a relationship. “I’ve worked on the song a few years ago but never dropped it. I was waiting for the right time, the right moment, and the right feature to embody this Arabic and Latin world the song has. Fonsi was the perfect name that came to mind. And he nailed it right away. We both see eye to eye and want to create a bridge between Latin and Arabic cultures. He wrote his own lyrics, and they beautifully blended with the Arabic I sing. The song is nostalgic, melodic, and rhythmic and has a mix of both Latino and Arabic cultures. It has a very happy and positive ring to it,” Tawaji said via a press release.
5. Carly Rae Jepsen - The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright)
Carly Rae Jepsen returns with another catchy, and fun song, this time partnering with Rufus Wainwright. The song comes ahead of her new album under the same name new album The Loneliest Time. Described as a “disco power ballad” the song will have you ready to dance.
6. Justin Quiles, Carin Leon - La Esquina del Mall
Award-winning singer-songwriter from Puerto Rico, Justin Quiles, steps outside of his comfort zone with the Regional Mexican track “La Esquina del Mall” featuring the popular Mexican singer– and Latin GRAMMY nominee- Carin León. The genre-bending track showcases both and is a fresh and exciting song combining the sensual lyrics people love from Quiles, with León’s talented vocals.
7. Nicki Minaj - Likkle Miss ft. Skeng (THE FINE NINE REMIX)
Nicki Minaj drops “Likkle Miss (Fine Nine) Remix” with nine of the top dancehall women, Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, London Hill. It’s an incredible collaboration that will have you ready to dance all night.
8. Flo Rida - High Heels (ft. Walker Hayes)
Flo Rida reminds everyone to see the good things happening in their life with “High Heels.” Featuring Walker Hayes the upbeat and catchy single is all about doing your best and having fun in this crazy thing called life.
9. Alan Matheus - Dos Copas
Rising star Alan Matheus drops his new single “Dos Copas.” The artist got his start on Univision’s La Banda, produced by Ricky Martin, which ended up forming the multi-platinum boy band, CNCO. He writes and records music ranging from Latin pop to Reggaeton and is proving to be a force in the music industry.
10. Nuevo Elemento - No Me Hace Falta Nada
Nuevo Elemento, the first youth boy band of the Regional Mexican genre returns their first single that will be part of their second album, “Coincidencias” with Sony Latin. The single titled, “No Me Hace Falta Nada” is a ranchera song made famous by Jorge Valenzuela, per a press release. Filmed on a ranch in Jalisco, MX the video returns to their Mexican roots and demonstrate daily life on the ranch.