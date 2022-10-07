New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kali Uchis, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and more

It’s Friday and we are here to get the first weekend of October with a round-up of fresh new music from a variety of genres.

1. Kali Uchis - La Unica

Kali Uchis releases “La Unica” and reminds the world there is no one like her. The Spanglish song comes with a music video in collaboration with Sprite Limelight music film. Follow the singer as she travels through Columbia and reflects on her experience as an artist trying to honor a multicultural background.



2. Yahritza Y Su Esencia & Ivan Cornejo - Inseparables

The adorable group of siblings Yahritza Y Su Esencia collaborates with Ivan Cornejo for “Inseparables.” The song has their classic corrido sound that will have you drifting off hitting about a love

3. Ozuna - Mañana.

Ozuna released his fifth studio album, Ozutochi, Friday featuring Mañana. The catchy song with a classic modern reggaeton beat comes with beautiful visuals filmed in Puerto Rico. The song is a love story about a girl who wants to perrear into the night.

4. Hiba Tawaji x Luis Fonsi - Que Sera Sera

Lebanese trilingual singer and actor, Hiba Tawaji partners with Global Latin superstar Luis Fonsi for “Que Sera Sera.” The Arabic-Spanish single was co-written by Hiba Tawaji and the lyrics in Spanish were written by Fonsi. The single comes with a great music video and is an international anthem about finding strength through when things get hard in a relationship. “I’ve worked on the song a few years ago but never dropped it. I was waiting for the right time, the right moment, and the right feature to embody this Arabic and Latin world the song has. Fonsi was the perfect name that came to mind. And he nailed it right away. We both see eye to eye and want to create a bridge between Latin and Arabic cultures. He wrote his own lyrics, and they beautifully blended with the Arabic I sing. The song is nostalgic, melodic, and rhythmic and has a mix of both Latino and Arabic cultures. It has a very happy and positive ring to it,” Tawaji said via a press release.