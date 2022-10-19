Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, and Sebastián Yatra will perform at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards

Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solís, and Sebastián Yatra are the first stars confirmed to perform at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards. The music academy will honor excellence in Latin music, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Latin Recording Academy announced nominees in September, and the list is exciting! “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards,” they informed via Twitter.

According to the Latin Recording Academy’s membership body of music creators, this year’s Record Of The Year category features an exceptional group of genres, creators, and artists reflecting Latin music’s diversity and growing cultural influence worldwide.

Besides their performance, Rauw Alejandro is among the nominees, with a total of eight, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Nine-time Latin Grammy nominee Sebastián Yatra has four nominations and is up for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Jesse & Joy are nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Chiquis is nominated for Best Banda Album.

Marco Antonio Solís will be recognized as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. “At The Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards.”

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories and reflect an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022). All songs considered for nominations must be new songs and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any of the indigenous dialects of our region.