When and where to watch Kamala Harris’s first late-night show appearance as Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend a few hours in New York City to join Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The 57-year-old politician will make her first late-night show appearance this Monday, Oct. 10, at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Harris previously appeared on the show when she was a senator; therefore, this will be her first time as Vice President.

Kamala Harris during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 28, 2019

In the summer of 2022, Harris became the first Vice President to attend a Pride event. She made a special appearance at Capitol Pride in Washington, where she was joined on stage by Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone.

The Vice President was accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff. She took a moment to reference the deadly Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people were killed, as it was the sixth anniversary of the tragedy.

Symone shared some sweet photos of meeting the Vice President, writing on Instagram about the encounter, “Absolutely blown away y’all! I got to meet Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff today at the DC Pride. Thank you so much for this moment, Madame Vice President, and the lovely gifts! I love you, DC!”