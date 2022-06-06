When, where to watch Jimmy Kimmel’s upcoming first in-studio interview with President Joe Biden

Joe Biden will have his first in-studio late-night appearance as the President of the United States on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The 54-year-old comedian announced the news during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night” special and on social media. “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey. 11:35|10:35c @POTUS @ABCNetwork,” Kimmel wrote.

As reported by the Associated Press, President Biden will travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

Recently Presiden Biden and United State’s First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Selena Gomez to the White House. Jill Biden and the singer participated in the Youth Mental Health Action Forum at the White House.

The two-day inaugural forum began on Wednesday, led by MTV Entertainment and the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing more than 30 activists and creators to spread awareness of prioritizing mental health among young people.

“I myself have shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep this country is being affected mentally,” the singer previously said in 2020 in a video, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. “I’ve had so many dreams about creating places people can go to,” Selena said at the time.