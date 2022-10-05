Bomba Estéreo brings lights, an ethereal presence, and cumbia to Los Angeles

Bomba Estéreo knows how to create an amazing show. The Colombian band founded in Bogotá in 2005 by Simón Mejía and Li Saumet is currently on their Deja World Tour with special guest Madame Vacile. After a surprise appearance at Sofi Stadium Friday with Bad Bunny, the band performed two more nights in Los Angeles, with their final show being Sunday at the Hollywood Palladium.

Madame Vacile kicked off the night, bringing Fabi Reyna fromReyna Tropical on stage to sing a few songs, including a cover of Bomba Estereo’s “Que Bonito.” Shortly after, Bomba Estéreo took the stage, and their presence was felt instantly.



Saumet entered wearing a bright colorful outfit, a neon green two-piece set with an incredible and large pink ruffled coat. She joined her band who filled the theater with electronic and traditional Colombian folklore drumming and melodic instruments like the Gaita.

While the music could have sat alone, the use of lights and lasers was an unforgettable concert experience. The light shows took audiences on a ride, with effects usually expected in a larger festival setting. With the mixture of lights, lasers, and smoke, there was a moment of what looked like a cloud from another world floating above the pit.