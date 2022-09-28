When, where to watch Netflix’s upcoming ‘Wednesday’ series starring Jenna Ortega

Save the date! Tim Burton and Netflix’s upcoming “Wednesday” series will be released on Wednesday, November 23. The “Addams Family” spinoff starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams shows the Latina star as the eldest daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) navigating high school.

“Wednesday” will premiere all of its episodes on the same day. So if you love to binge-watch, you are in luck! Although Wednesday is not a remake of any of the Addams Family movies or shows, co-showrunner Miles Millar said the series “it’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing,” he said. “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Ortega said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act.”

Jenna said the character has a lot of presence, and people will finally get to see all her sides. “We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her,” the star says. “But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

In addition to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley; Victor Dorobantu voices Thing, while George Burcea plays Lurch. The cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome.

As a special treat, fans will delight with a cameo from Christina Ricci, known for playing Wednesday in the ’90s “Addams Family” film series.