Shawn Mendes lends his voice to ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ in an upcoming animated film

The upcoming animated movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile! has an incredible soundtrack that includes music’s heavy hitters such as Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and more. Mendes, the titular character’s voice, wrote several original tracks for the film and soon would be releasing the first of them, titled “Heartbeat.”

As reported by Variety, Mendes is credited with eight tracks, and the movie includes the voices of Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, and Anthony Ramos. The entire soundtrack and the film will premiere on October 7.

©Sony Pictures



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Mendes told People in June that lending his voice to Lyle was a “really comfortable” experience because the character sings during the entire film. “I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural,” he said. “When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no-brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to.”

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience, informed Sony Pictures.

©Sony Pictures



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar, and great music-living, in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. There’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé.

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the screenplay is by Will Davies. The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive created by Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell. The Sony Pictures film will release in the U.S on October 7, 2022.